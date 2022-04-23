Masquerades Chase Away Christian Mourners , Take Over Corpse At Burial ( Pictures)

Published:





Emmanuel Mbong Post

CHRISTIANS AND TRADITIONAL WORSHIPPERS CLASH OVER CORPSE TODAY AT ORUK ANAM





Christianity and Traditional religion were put to test today at Oruk Anam in Akwa Ibom State during a funeral service.





Trouble erupted when masquerades entered the place where the funeral service was held , and chased away Christian worshippers, claiming that the dead man, that was about to be committed to mother earth, was their member .





When the church members could not withstand the heat, they took to their heels and scampered for safety, leaving the masquerades and their kingpins to have a field day to perform their last funeral rite for their departing colleague.





