Saturday, 23 April 2022

Masquerades Chase Away Christian Mourners , Take Over Corpse At Burial ( Pictures)

Published: April 23, 2022



 

Emmanuel Mbong Post

CHRISTIANS  AND TRADITIONAL WORSHIPPERS CLASH OVER CORPSE TODAY AT ORUK ANAM


Christianity and Traditional religion were put to test today at Oruk Anam in Akwa Ibom State during a funeral service.


Trouble erupted when masquerades entered the place where the funeral service was held , and chased away Christian worshippers, claiming that the dead man, that was about to be committed to mother earth, was their member .






When the church members could not withstand the heat, they took to their heels and scampered for safety, leaving the masquerades and their kingpins to have a field day to perform their last funeral rite for their departing colleague.



Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: