LASAMBUS Officials Rescue , Deliver Stranded Pregnant Woman In Labour

A pregnant woman, who fell into labour along Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, while in transit on a public bus from Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government to Orile, has been delivered of a baby by Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) officials.





The woman, 27-year-old Shukarat Isa, a resident of 30 Akin Akinsheyinwa Street, Awoyaya, Lagos and the male child weighing 3.3kg, have since been taken to the Ikate Health Centre for further care and management.





Speaking after receiving a report of the successful medical emergency response by the LASAMBUS team, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that the incident occurred yesterday around the Law School Bus Stop on Victoria Island.

