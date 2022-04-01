Lagos-Kano Train Derails In Kaduna, Driver Dies

Published:

The narrow-gauge train travelling from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, near Jaji in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer, Northern Regional District of Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) Zaria, Mallam Abdullahi Alhaji, confirmed the incident via a telephone interview.

According to him, Bala Kawu, the driver of the train, died during the incident, adding that the cargo train was conveying soft drinks to Kano.

He said the incident happened as a result of the vandalism of slippers and other accessories on the rail track in the area.

Alhaji said rescue efforts were ongoing to recover the remains of the deceased and to salvage the situation for the train to continue its journey to Kano.

CKN News reports that a Kaduna-bound train had derailed on Monday after explosives believed to be planted on the rail track went off between Dutse and Kakau areas of the State.

The 6pm train, which took off from Idu Train Station at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hit the explosive about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

Share This