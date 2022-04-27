Kidnappers Release New Pictures Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers

Published:

New pictures of the persons abducted by gunmen during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have surfaced online.

The victims were abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28.

Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.

In one of the pictures, the victims were women and kids seated on the floor while the second picture showed men, with half of them standing and the other half seated.

Abdulfatai Jimoh, chairman of the forum of the abductees’ families, confirmed that the pictures were just released.

“Yes, the pictures are true. They are pictures of the victims. I’ve seen them. The one of the men and the ones of women and children,” Jimoh said.

He added that the families were still praying that the victims are found safely.

TheCable had reported that the bandits contacted several family members of the kidnapped passengers, demanding various amounts as ransom to facilitate the release of the captives.

The ransom reportedly demanded by the kidnappers ranges from N5 million to N100 million.

The bandits are also said to be demanding the release of 16 of their top commanders and sponsors in government custody in exchange for the hostages.

Alwan Hassan, acting managing director/chief executive officer of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), who was also abducted during the attack was later released by the bandits because of his “old age”.

A video of the abductees appealing to the federal government for help had earlier surfaced on social media.

Following the release of the video, family members of the abducted victims had issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the federal government to ensure the safe rescue of the abductees.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said it is making efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

