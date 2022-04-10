Julius Agwu Is Not Sick, Comedian Bovi Dismisses Rumours

Published:





Comedian, Bovi, has reacted to speculations that his colleague, Julius Agwu, was ill.





The comedian, Julius Agwu, had been trending on social media for days over his relationship with his wife, Ibiere and his health.





Agwu successfully underwent brain surgery in 2015. He recovered but then suffered a relapse in 2016 when he went to London for his show.





There have been concerns lately that he had fallen ill again.





However, his colleague Bovi denounced that rumour, saying Julius Agwu is not sick.





He tweeted, "Me, Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth were in the club day before yesterday. Wednesday night to be precise. Two nights ago to be exact. Just saying. He's not sick."

