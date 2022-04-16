I Don’t Know Why I Stabbed My Boss To Death, Stole His Car .....Suspect

Published:





A 17-year-old worker, Chukwuebuka Nwode, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly killing his employer, Peter Onoberhie.

The suspect was arrested with two accomplices while trying to sell his boss’ car at Uwelu spare part market.

Nwode was working at a sachet water factory owned by the deceased when he carried out the act.

The state police spokesperson, Kontongs Bello, said the teenager allegedly killed his victim and conspired with two other persons to steal his car.





The suspect told City Round that he used a kitchen knife to kill his boss while he was watching television in his sitting room at midnight.

“I didn’t just know what came over me to kill him. I have been living with my mother in Ondo State for the past 16 years. So, when I turned 17, I decided to leave for Benin City. When I got to Benin City, I first started a job in a bakery. After I got the bakery job, I travelled to my village but when I returned from the village, my boss said my services were no longer needed.

“After I was laid off from my bakery job, I got this job (at the water factory). After working for some time, I decided to kill and steal his car. I went to meet him while watching television in his room at night and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.





“In the morning, I went to Ring Road to look for a driver because I don’t know how to drive. I met someone who could drive and took him to the house and drove the car to Uwelu spare parts market to sell it. But we were apprehended by the vigilance group who later handed us to the police.”

Share This