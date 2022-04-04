I Am A Full Fledged Igbo Man ...Rotimi Amaechi

Published:

As preparation towards the 2023 Presidential election hots up, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has claimed he is an Igbo man

Speaking on a TV programme monitored in Lagos by CKN News, the former Rivers State Governor said no one should deny him of his Igbo heritage

Amaechi who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the APC said though he is an Ikwerre man from Rivers State, he remains an full fledged Igbo man and that Igbos should not be denied of their rights because of their huge contributions to the Nigerian nation

Share This