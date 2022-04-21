Gunmen Kidnap Popular Pastor, Demand N100m Ransom

Published:

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a popular radio, television evangelist and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church (SRKC), Apostle John Okoriko, in Akwa Ibom State.





It was learnt the armed hoodlums numbering about five stormed the Church premises, which doubles as his country home at Ibekwe Akpan Nya community in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state during the late evening hours on Tuesday, and seized the clergy at gunpoint with no resistance.





According to family sources, who would want to be identified, “the Apostle called the family himself with his phone to tell us his abductors demanded N100million before he could regain freedom”.





Witnesses told Correspondents that “the gunmen invaded the residence of the Pastor located within the Church compound after scaling the back fence leading to a thick bush and dragged the Pastor, who arrived the compound about 10 minutes after the man drove in with his Lexus SUV and swiftly, in a commando-style, whisked into the nearby bush”.





“After successfully scaling the fence, the gunmen started shooting sporadically and forcefully entered his sitting room from where they dragged the octogenarian, forcing neighbours to scamper for safety”, a neighbour, Bassey Asuquo, told newsmen.





He added that Police operatives were contacted immediately and some volunteer youths joined the Police to comb the bushes in search of Pastor Okoriko, to no avail.





It was gathered that almost all the branches of the Church in Uyo, Eket and other places have resorted to prayers, calling on the God Almighty to intervene for the fiery preacher to be released unharmed





Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, said “the Command has received a report on the incident and the Commissioner of Police Andrew (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered for a discreet investigation with a view to apprehending the suspects and to the victim unharmed”.

