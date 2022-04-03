EFCC Arrest Celebrity Cubana Priest Over Alleged Tax Fraud, Money Laundering

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest on charges of money laundering and tax fraud.





Cubana Chief Priest whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu was detained at the Lagos airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials kept quiet about it due to pressure from his acquaintances and family, who warned the incident could complicate conditions for others suspected of being involved in the alleged racket.





According to report, Mr Okechukwu’s detention has made it impossible for him to respond to birthday congratulations from his over four million Instagram followers, as only his wife is allowed to see him in custody.





As of Saturday night, it was unclear when he would be allowed bail or how much information officials had been able to extract from him.





“The matter is still under investigation,” an anonymous source claimed.

As an advocate for numerous national businesses, including Bullet, Cubana Chief Priest has garnered national acclaim.





His arrest came just weeks after the anti-narcotics agency NDLEA nabbed his boss and socialite, Obi Cubana.





The EFCC has not released any official statement on the incident

Cubana Priest who turned 46 today had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate his birthday with a bang

