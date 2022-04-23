Buhari Condoles Family Of Alaafin Of Oyo

Published:

This is the Condolence message of President Muhammadu on the death of Alaafin of Oyo

I condole with the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.





His 52-year reign was remarkable in many ways, covering major historic transitions in the country, and witnessing transformations in his domain.





Most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity, while also promoting values of peace and stability.





I cannot but note his numerous participations in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.





I extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, including in sports where he left another footprint.





I pray that the Almighty God will receive his soul, and comfort the family he left behind.

