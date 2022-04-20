Bride-To-Be Kidnapped A Day To Her Wedding In Kaduna

Published:

A bride to be has been kidnapped barely 24 hours to her wedding in Kaduna

It was gathered that Tina, who was scheduled to tie the knot with her beau on Saturday, April 16, in the Sanga Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped on Friday on her way to the salon to make her hair for the D-day.





Taking to Facebook, the victim’s sister-in-law, Esther Attah Asheri, urged well-meaning Nigerians to pray for her safe return.

“My sister in-law has been kidnapped in Kaduna town today was supposed to be our happy day as she will be walking down the aisle today but some people has choose to make it a sad day for us all. Please join us pray for her safe return,” she wrote.





Esther further revealed that Tina’s abductors have contacted the family but are yet to demand any ransom.













