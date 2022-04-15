Breaking :Veteran Musician Orlando Julius Dies At 79

Published:

Veteran musician Orlando Julius has passed on at the age of 79

The artiste who had so many hit songs during his lifetime died in the early hours of Friday according to Bimbo Esho who posted this message





"This was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3am to peruse my watsapp page.. It was a message sent in to me by Orlando Julius beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.





Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.





We shall miss one of Nigeria's fathers of Afro/Highlife Music , a gentleman and a fine Saxophonist.





May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well . To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss."









