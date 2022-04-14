Breaking : Live Pictures From Ongoing Council Of State Meeting At Aso Rock

These are live pictures from the ongoing Council of State meeting at Aso Rock village in Abuja
In attendance are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Gen Abubakar.
Some State Governors were physically present while others joined virtually
A minute silence was observed for former Interim Government Head of State Ernest Shonekan
The meeting was summoned to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria
The Council is made of
1. President
2. All past Presidents
3. Senate President
4. House of Reps Speaker
5. Chief Justice of Nigeria
6. AGF
7. All State Governors
8. Minister of FCT
etc
