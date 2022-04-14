Thursday, 14 April 2022

Breaking : Live Pictures From Ongoing Council Of State Meeting At Aso Rock

Published: April 14, 2022


 These are live pictures from the ongoing Council of State meeting at Aso Rock village in Abuja 

In attendance are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Gen Abubakar.

Some State Governors were physically present while others joined virtually 

A minute silence was observed for former Interim Government Head of State Ernest Shonekan 

More details later 


Pictures 








The meeting was summoned to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria


The Council is made of 


1. President 


2. All past Presidents 


3. Senate President 


4. House of Reps Speaker 


5. Chief Justice of Nigeria 


6. AGF 


7. All State Governors 


8. Minister of FCT 


etc 



