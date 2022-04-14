Breaking : Live Pictures From Ongoing Council Of State Meeting At Aso Rock

Published:

These are live pictures from the ongoing Council of State meeting at Aso Rock village in Abuja

In attendance are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Gen Abubakar.

Some State Governors were physically present while others joined virtually

A minute silence was observed for former Interim Government Head of State Ernest Shonekan

The meeting was summoned to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria





The Council is made of





1. President





2. All past Presidents





3. Senate President





4. House of Reps Speaker





5. Chief Justice of Nigeria





6. AGF





7. All State Governors





8. Minister of FCT





