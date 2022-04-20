Breaking : APC Presidential Form To Sell For N100m

Published:

Ahead of primaries, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released fee schedule for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections, with that of the presidential slated for N100 million, according to reports.





The document containing the fees shows that the expression of interest form goes for N30 million while nomination form is sold for N70 million.





The party is said to have also released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2023 General Elections.





According to the document released on Wednesday after the NWC meeting, signed by the APC National organising secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the sale of forms for all positions begins on Friday 22 April and ends on





Saturday 7 May, 2022.





*_Primary Election_*





The APC primary election begins with State House of Assembly on Wednesday 11 May; followed by House of Representatives on Monday 16 May; Senate, Wednesday 18 May; and Governorship, Monday 23 May, 2022.





An APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be convened on Saturday 28 May 2022 to approve all elected candidates at all levels.





This is after all issues of appeals regarding the primaries for all positions (which will take place between Saturday 14 May and Wednesday 25 May, 2022) have been concluded.

