Breaking :Alaafin of Oyo Dies At 83

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on.





Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.





The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were, according to Premium Times, brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began.





He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.





The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, who will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is installed.

