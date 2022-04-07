Body Of Female Medical Doctor Killed In Kaduna Abuja Train Attack Arrives Lagos For Burial ( Pictures)

Published:

The remains of Dr Chinelo Megafu, one of the victims of the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, have arrived Lagos for burial.

A family member, who shared the photos on Facebook, said the body was flown to Lagos via Arik Air on Thursday.





Megafu was a Delta State -born Surgeon, who graduated from the University Of Port Harcourt.

Hours before her death, Dr Chinelo had tweeted that she was on the attacked train, had been shot and requested for prayers.

She was trolled by some tweeps, who claim she was ‘chasing clout.





