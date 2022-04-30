Bishop Oyedepo's Staff Begs For N20m To Treat Kidney Failure

Published:

A former sports editor, Dipo Okubanjo, has appealed for help to raise N20m for a kidney transplant.

Okubanjo, who is currently battling for his life, was diagnosed with kidney disease.

He was a media officer with Covenant University, Ota, before he fell ill. He worked with many media houses such as The News/TEMPO/ PM NEWS, The Moment, and The Union.

Okubanjo, who is on weekly dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, said he was diagnosed with renal failure last year.

According to him, the doctors said he needed N20m for a kidney transplant, an amount he said he was unable to afford.

He said, “I first thought I had malaria and I went to my local clinic, where I was attended to without any significant improvement. I was asked to do a CT scan and it was based on the result of the scan that I was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital from where I was referred to the Gbagada General Hospital.

“It was at Gbagada that I was told that my kidney was failing. I was placed on three rounds of dialysis per week before it was reduced to two, with each costing N45,000.

“I now do one per week due to paucity of funds. So far, we have spent over N5m, which has come from family, friends, my workplace and personal savings. Sourcing for funds has not been easy but God has been faithful. It is impossible to raise the N20m needed for the transplant while still battling to pay for dialysis. This is why I’m reaching out to good Nigerians to help with whatever token they can afford.”

Donations to the patient can be sent to account name: Dipo Okubanjo, First Bank and account number: 3066204016. He can be reached on 08023531323.

Covenant University is owned by Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel

