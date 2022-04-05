Billionaire Otedola's Daughter Begs God For Husband

Published:

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has approached God for a husband.

The popular disc jockey, whose grandmom recently celebrated her 90th birthday where she thrilled guests to some “Gelato” sounds, shared a photo that displayed her in the intercessory state.

The photo showed Cuppy with her family members and guests in the church for the Otedola matriarch’s birthday thanksgiving service

With all present on their feet, the 29-year-old entertainer placed her hands in front as one in the mood of prayer with her eyes closed.

Captioning her display in the photo, Cuppy wrote: “Me praying to God for a husband” accompanied with emoji’s of laughter.”





Share This