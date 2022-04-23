Atiku Abubakar Not Part Of Alleged Northern PDP Consensus Candidate....Group

Published:

VICE PRESIDENT ATIKU ABUBAKAR WAS NEVER A PARTY TO NORTHERN CONSENSUS ARRANGEMENT- SAYS TEECOM…URGES SUPPORTERS TO REMAIN FOCUSED AND UNITED





The Technical Committee for the Actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in 2023, has been inundated with several calls and text messages from concerned party members, supporters and other critical stakeholders on the purported report of Consensus efforts amongst four Aspirants of Northern extraction within the Peoples Democratic Party.





Prof Ango Abdullahi CON, Magajin Rafin Zazzau released this purported report at a press conference in Minna on Friday, April 22, 2022. According to the purported report, the following aspirants presented themselves for the said exercise:

1. Governor Aminu Tambuwwal

2. Governor Bala Mohammed

3. Dr Bukola Saraki

4. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen





It must be stated categorically and equivocally that:

Waziri Atiku Abubakar MA, GCON Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999-2007 was NEVER a part of this purported consensus arrangement, neither did he at any time nor in any place, subject himself to any purported consensus process. Therefore, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is NOT BOUND by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the purported report.





As an avowed nationalist, Waziri Atiku Abubakar strongly believes that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today. He strongly believes that any “consensus” arrangement premised on any regional, zonal, ethno-religious, and/or sectional gang-up will further deepen and widen this divide, and worsen the wounds that urgently need to be healed. Consequently, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria. This is his unwavering and resolute pledge and commitment.





Finally, as our great party, the PDP, prepares for the presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday/ Sunday May 28 and 29, 2022, we urge all our numerous supporters to continue with consultations and town hall meetings with delegates across the country. We urge them neither to be deterred nor distracted in our collective mission to rescue our nation.





God Bless the PDP.

And God Bless Nigeria.









High Chief Engr Raymond AA Dokpesi PhD,DSc,FCIT,FNSE,OFR

CHAIRMAN

