Army Declares Unknown Gunmen Who Attacked Soldiers In Aba Wanted

Published:

The Army has Declared Unknown Gunmen Who Attacked Soldiers In Aba Wanted





A military source at the 14 Brigade Ohafia confirmed the attack





But the source who pleaded for anonymity as he was not officially permitted to speak to the press said no casualties were recorded by the soldiers.





He said that contrary to social media reports, three soldiers were not killed in the attack.





The source said the military would certainly go after the attackers but added that no arrests had so far been made.





He appealed to members of the public with any useful information about the whereabouts of the hoodlums to volunteer same to the Army or security agencies.





The source condemned attacks on security agents, saying such barbaric acts are unwarranted.





” The soldiers you are attacking today can be the ones to save you tomorrow. They are also your brothers”, the military source lamented.

Share This