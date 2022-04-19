Anambra Businessmen Moving Enmass To Asaba Over Monday's Sit At Home Orders

Published:





There have been allegations that Anambra State businessmen are moving to Asaba , Delta State due to the stay at home which currently holds in the South East every Monday





This is a trending post on social media over the development

"I learnt Asaba is considering building an International market and Onitsha business men are scrambling for shops and warehouses there.





Anambra businessmen are buying and building estates in Asaba and Rea Estate in Asaba is booming.





Igbo businessmen are building Hotels and Joints boosting tourism in Asaba.Anambra people cross over to Asaba to hangout with their families to have fun, chop some money and return to boring and decrepit Anambra State.





Onitsha traders have opened shops and warehouses in Asaba to off-load their containers and sell to their customers from outside Anambra State. They can trade from Monday to Saturday. In Asaba, customers outside Anambra State feel more comfortable to come buy wholesale goods with lesser risks.





Because Monday is no movement in Anambra, most businessmen cross over to Asaba on Sunday, hangout or sale in Asaba shop on Monday.





A friend just told me Asaba flights from Abuja is fully booked and now have more designated large aircraft, because most Anambra people prefer landing their and staying in Asaba. Just watch out and see Asaba explode."





© Kissinger Ikeokwu

Share This