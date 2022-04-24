Alaafin: Chaos, Panic As Bees Attack Mourners At Late Monarch’s Palace

Published:

Chaos, Panic As Bees Attack Mourners At Late Monarch’s Palace

A gathering of persons who crowded the Oyo palace to mourn the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Saturday, April 23, was dispersed by a hive of bees.





The rather strange incident happened when Islamic clerics had arrived at the palace in preparation for the burial of Oba Adeyemi, Punch reports.





Residents of the area had to pluck tree branches and leaves with which to drive the unwanted insects.





Among those stung by the bees were mourners present at the palace and a police officer.

