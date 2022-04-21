Aisha Buhari Invites Presidential Aspirants For Ramadan Dinner,Warns Them Against Coming With Phones

Published:

The presidential aspirants were also instructed to leave their phones behind when coming for the dinner.





The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has sent out invitations to aspirants gunning for the presidency of the country in the different political parties to show up for a Ramadan dinner with her on Saturday, April 23.

According to the invitation card, the presidential aspirants are expected to present their invitation cards at the gate of the venue otherwise they may be turned back.





Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“Please, bring this card with you. Phones are not allowed,” stated the invite.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently has about 8 presidential aspirants.

Former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu broke the ice in January and declared his intention to run for the presidency when he visited Aisha’s husband, Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, followed suit, and in a similar fashion, visited Buhari to inform him of his intention to run for the coveted number one position in the country.

It did not take long for others like a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu; ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to declare their interest in the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has also joined the race.

Those who have declared for the top position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) include the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media entrepreneur and publisher, Dele Momodu; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and a Pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa.

Others are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Oliver Tareila Diana.

