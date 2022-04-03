Abuja Imam Suspended Over ‘Anti-Govt’ Sermon Speaks

Published:

Shiekh Nuru Khalid, Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, has broken his silence on his suspension.

It had been reported how Sheikh Khalid was suspended after delivering a sermon on insecurity on Friday.

In the sermon, the Sheik flayed the government over its failure to tame the escalating insecurity and killings in the country.

The imam hinted at some measures that electorate should devise should the authorities fail to protect lives.

He said, “Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s only elections that you people know,” he said.

The mosque committee suspended the Sheik afterwards.

Defending the action, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, Chairman of the committee, accused the Sheik of inciting public outrage.

“I am informing you that you have been suspended from leading prayers in the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque from today being April 2nd, 2022 until further notice.”

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

“You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state,” Dansadu said in a notice to Sheikh Khalid.

But speaking on Sunday, the Sheik said he was unperturbed, adding that he learnt about his suspension in the media.

He vowed to continue speaking the truth, daring those who perceived his sermon as inciting to show evidence.

He added that “God is the most powerful. He gives (enthrones) and takes away power (dethrones) from whomever He wishes”.

“Oh God! The master of sovereignty, you give sovereignty to whom you please, and seize sovereignty from whom you please, you honour whom you please and you abase whom you please, all good is in your hands, indeed you have power over all things.”

The Sheik said he would accept whatever God decides for him and Nigerians.

