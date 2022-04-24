72 Boko Haram Terrorists "Repent", To Be Reintegrated Into Communities

Published:

About Seventy two Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Dikwa local council of Borno state.





Military Sources say this development followed their present situation of hunger and continuous bombardments of their hideouts in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.





A counter-insurgency expert and analyst in Maiduguri stated that the terrorist repentants were received by troops of OPHK last Wednesday.





A top military intelligence officer also revealed to our source that the repentant terrorists would immediately be profiled, before handing them for rehabilitation and reintegration into communities.





He added that the counter-insurgency operations would continue in their top gear so as to end the conflict bedeviling the region.









