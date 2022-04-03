2023: Despite Denials, Godwin Emefiele's Campaign Vehicles Flood Town

Published:

Despite his earlier denials , the signs are there that Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele is ready to throw his hat in the ring as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential election

Recent evidence has revealed pictures of hundreds of vehicles being branded in his name waiting to the deployed for his campaign





The photos circulating on social media has arose the attention of many Nigerians who have berated his action

They are of the opinion that he should resign his position if he is interested in the top job rather than dragging the Central Bank into politics

His action they opined runs contrary to the recently signed electoral bill

Godwin Emefile is yet to issue any statement on the latest development

