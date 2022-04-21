2023: Again, PDP Extends Sale Of Nomination Forms

Published:

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again extended the sales of its nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, spokesman of the party, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Ologunagba said after a thorough consideration of various issues and concerns in the Party, “PDP has further adjusted its Timetable and Schedule of Activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections to Friday, April 22, 2022.”

The party said under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has been extended to Monday, April 25, 2022.

Consequently, the opposition party said because of the new development, “new dates have been fixed for the screening as well as Appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for various positions.”

Ologunagba said, “State House of Assembly and National Assembly screening will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Governorship: Thursday, April 28, 2022. Presidential: Friday, April 29, 2022. Appeals on all screening exercised: Monday, May 2, 2022

“Under the updated timetable, the 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress has been fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022 while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022.”

The party said “All dates for primary election into various positions remain the same.”





