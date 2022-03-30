Yahoo Yahoo Boy's Mother Jailed Five Years In Benin

Published:

Debest Osarumwense, mother of Endurance Osarumwense, an internet fraudster was today March 29, 2022, sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice M. S. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City.





Debest was arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission on a one count charge for aiding her son to receive the sum of N91,296,150 (Ninety One Million, Two Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira) only, being proceeds of his criminal activities.





Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty.









