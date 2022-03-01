Tribute To Late Brig General Kayode Olajide...By Adewunmi Ayo Ajibade

Published:

MY TRIBUTE TO GENERAL KAYODE OLAJIDE, AN OUTSTANDING HERO WHO DEPARTED SUDDENLY FEW DAYS AGO





Written by Adewumi Ayo Ajibade





I am in tears again as I write. Certainly, death is the end of all mortals, but this one has dealt a devastating blow to all of us.

When we were all relaxed that one day we would hear good news that you have been elevated to the position of a Service Chief, we woke up on a Sunday morning to the unpleasant news that you have dropped your weapons. Unpleasant news that you have removed your armors. Unpleasant news that...... Unpleasant news!

It is an irony that I am writing your tribute, when in actual fact, it should be you writing mine when I should have been gone to be with my Lord at about 100 years or more and you will be about 94.





When I was doing my youth service at the Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State in 1990, I visited you at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, we discussed at length. I told you that my Commadant, Major General Bagudu Mamman, wanted me to join the army as Direct Short Service, you were very excited. You encouraged me to take up the opportunity. You painted a good picture of how nice it would be for our community to have two high ranking officers in the army at a future date. You were very optimistic about life. You believed that even if we are involved in any war, we would survive.

Hmmmmmmmmmmm! Yes, indeed, you survived all the battles and wars that you needed to fight in the course of your career. Kayode, why can't you survive this one too?

Se iku aye ni yi ni abi torun?

In November, we sat together in the palace when we were waiting for the arrival of the Ooni of Ife for the Coronation Ceremony of Oore. When they brought your food, you personally served me before you asked your maid to serve you. We ate together, laughed together and worked together round the clock for the success of that ceremony.

Kayode, you didn't tell me that would be end. This is very devastating. If you care to know, you left at the wrong time o. The entire Community is mourning. Everybody is asking: how?

So what do you want us to tell those asking questions? I don't know what to tell them. No, I don't.

Micho Ade sang:

"Mi o mo poju ogun laye o

Mba ra ibon, ada ati oko

Mba retu ati ota

Mba ra ibon elenu meji

Lati ja ija ominira"





Yes, oju ogun laye, but it is not about guns, swords or arrows. Believe me very sincerely, it is not even about bombs or intercontinental ballistic missiles. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Kayode, you demonstrated so much courage and commitment. You loved our community beyond the ordinary. No wonder, Kabiyesi Oore nominated you for the prestigious award of COMMANDER OLOORE OODUA ORDER OF MERIT, COM.

General Kayode Olajide, an eminent citizen of Otun Ekiti, was born 53 years ago to a modest, devout Christian and selfless family of Mr and Mrs Michael Olajide at Ede in Osun State. He started his elementary School at Saint Peter's Primary School and graduated at 15 from Adventist Grammar School in 1983. He proceeded for his ‘A’ levels at Federal Government College, Ogbomoso from where he gained admission to the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and graduated with a BSc. Additionally, he was a holder of two Master's degrees in Strategic Studies and Personnel Psychology from the University of Ibadan and the University of Benin respectively. Kayode was an officer and a gentleman of extreme gallantry. His love for his community is unparalleled. He was involved in many philanthropic activities especially within the Community. He was a lover of education and that accounted for his being responsible for payment of many children school fees from Secondary to University level. Olajide was a man of integrity and sincerity. His greatest attribute was his humility.





General Olajide was an employer of labour and because of his love for his community, he decided to invest in Otun Ekiti so as to project positively the image of his community and to provide employment to the teeming youth. General Kayode Olajide was a member of some notable professional bodies which include Nigerian Political Science Association, Member Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Member Nigerian Society of Internal Affairs. General Olajide had several awards and decorations. His hobbies included Reading, Biographies/Autobiographies, making friends and dancing. General was happily married to Mrs Morenike Olajide and the union was blessed with three children.

So, what else can we do? We'll accept what has happened and thank God for your beautiful and courageous life.

What else can we do?

We'll keep your memory alive by setting up General Kayode Olajide Foundation to continue to provide assistance to those young people you were paying their school fees.

What else can we do?

We'll continue to hope in God as Christians that we shall meet again on the resurrection morning.

What else can we do?

Do what I am doing now, wiping tears from my eyes.

