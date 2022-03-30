Train Attack: I Am Pained..Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the Monday attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists, leading to many deaths and injuries.





The president on Tuesday said he was deeply pained by the attack, the second of its kind in recent times.





Buhari condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”





“Like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet-to-be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.





“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” the president said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Malam Garba Shehu.





Buhari directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan railway lines.





He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.





“The President gave these directives in Abuja, Tuesday, after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi in the State House,” the statement further stated.





The president charged the security agency chiefs to bring back all the kidnapped passengers and ensure that each of “the callous terrorists” are tracked down and made to face justice, adding that “no one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.”





He reiterated his earlier directive to the military to deal ruthlessly with terrorists and asked them to not spare anyone unlawfully wielding AK-47.





Buhari, however, commended the law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel for their prompt response in the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

