Putin Contemplating Chemical Weapons Attack ...US Secretary of State

Published:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, adding that U.S. experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine.





"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime," Blinken told reporters, adding that he finds it "difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise" after the destruction over the past few weeks.





''Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack,'' he added.

Share This