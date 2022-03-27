Popular Gospel Artiste Chinedu Nwadike Dies From Kidney Failure, Leukemia.

Published:

Popular gospel artiste Chinedu Nwadike has died after a long battle with kidney failure and blood cancer

The gospel artist/actor died Sunday afternoon in Abuja hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

A family source disclosed he lost the battle to blood cancer.

The gospel artiste who earlier in the month called on Nigerians to come to his aide was seen on a video few days ago thanking Nigerians for their assistance and assured his kidneys are now functional and would be traveling out to India this coming week for treatment for blood cancer Leukemia.

He recieved his Visa to India two days ago

But unfortunately he couldn't make it

Share This