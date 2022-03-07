Police Arrested BRT Driver Behind Alleged Murder Of Lady In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday have arrested the driver of a Bus Rapid Transit who drove murdered 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known in a chat, even as he confirmed that the dead body of the lady has been found.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested,” Ajisebutu stated.

He also said the killers of Ayanwole, who got missing in transit while onboard the bus, would face justice.

According to the PPRO, the abductors dumped the remains of the lady on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community.

It was learnt that Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

It was gathered that the victim worked as a Fashion Designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah spent her weekends in Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.





Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise had engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone.

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop — before Oshodi bus stop.

Oluwabamise had also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said, “There are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that was heard from Oluwabamise, according to her mother

