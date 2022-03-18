Peter Obi Tips Soludo To Do Well As Anambra Governor

Published:

Former Governor Peter Obi has stated that politics, for him, is about building a better society, especially for the less privileged because government or governance was all about caring for the people.

Obi made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the new Governor of Anambra State.

He explained that despite being from a different party from Soludo and even campaigning against him during the elections, his ultimate desire is to see a better Anambra State that ensures the well-being of the people.

Obi further said that considering Soludo’s background, he was confident that Soludo would commit to the critical areas of development which are education, health and poverty alleviation. He also expressed hope that Soludo would fulfill his campaign promises.

“I will continue to remember our new Governor and other leaders in my prayers, so that they can continue to make the right decisions for good of our dear nation, Nigeria,” Obi concluded.

