Peter Obi Embraced Politics Out Of Sacrifice .. Babangida Aliyu

A former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has stated that Former Governor Peter Obi, an already accomplished corporate leader and successful businessman, went into politics to make society better.

Aliyu made the remark when Obi paid a courtesy visit on the members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Minna, Niger State.

The Former Niger State Governor added that Obi, passionate about societal development, joined politics and became a governor, so as to make positive impacts on society.

He spoke highly of Obi as one whose track record of success in governance shows how committed he was to nation building.

He further commended the members of the party for their unity and for pursuing the democratic ideals for which a society should be known, stressing that the whole essence of governance was service to the people.

Aliyu lamented the level of poor governance in Nigeria as manifested by high level of insecurity, high cost of living, high inflation, high unemployment rate, among others.

He promised that the PDP would rescue Nigeria from further collapse and transform the nation when given power in 2023.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PDP in Niger State, Barr. Tanko Beji, wished Obi well in his political journey, while reassuring his commitment to ensuring that the party wins the 2023 elections, both at the State and Federal levels.

Addressing the people, Obi, a presidential hopeful, noted that Niger State contributes greatly to Nigeria’s development and would do more if supported by the government.

He said: “Niger State has a landmass of 76km2, twice the size of Netherlands, which has 33,500km2. Their income from their agricultural exports is over $100 billion. Government can support small scale farmers in Niger State to produce more.”

Citing examples, he said: “The rice farmers at Baddegi area, Mambe and Doko Axis, Gbanchitagi and Kusotachi axis can be empowered by the government to be more productive. Same goes for the yam farmers at Shiroro, Munya and Kuta areas of Niger State. All these offer us great opportunity for development of the nation.”

