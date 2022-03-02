P&ID Scam: EFCC Seeks Arrest Warrant Against Marqott Directors

Published:

The EFCC on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, urged Justice D. U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to issue a warrant of arrest against Giovanni Beccarelli, Valentina Fontoli and Dimitri Duca, directors and shareholders of Marqott Nigeria Limited, who are currently at large.





Prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, informed the court that the application which was filed in February 4, 2022 is pursuant to “Section 3, 35, 36 and 37 of ACJA 2015.”





Justice Okorowo however reserved ruling on the application till March 15.





Marqott Nigeria Limited, an accomplice in the $9.6billion Gas Supply and Processing Agreement, between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Process and Industrial Development, P&ID, Limited is facing prosecution by the EFCC on money laundering charges.

Share This