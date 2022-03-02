Osun Hospital Seeks Information On Unconscious Accident Victim

Published:

The management of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, on Tuesday sought information about an accident victim that was brought to its facility.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Ayodele Adeyemo, obtained in Osogbo, said the patient was brought to the facility on February 28 by workers at Osun Ambulance Scheme from an accident scene.

Adeyemo said the patient was being managed for a head injury after he was involved in an accident around the Gbodofon area of Osogbo.

He said no information could be obtained from the patient as he had been unconscious since he was brought in.

He then sought the assistance of the general public in identifying relations of the patient.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the general public that an unknown accident victim (male), was brought to the accident and emergency section of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo by Osun State O’ Ambulance on Monday, 28th February 2022.

“The patient is being managed for a case of severe head injury due to road traffic accident that occurred around Gbodofon Junction, Aregbe area, Osogbo. The patient is unconscious making it difficult to elicit any information from him. he needs urgent assistance.





“We hereby implore the general public who may know the patient on the attached picture or his relatives to report at the Accident and Emergency Section of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Osogbo for proper identification.”





