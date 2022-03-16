NURTW Disowns Reported Protest, Urges Police To Deal With Lagos Troublemakers

Published:

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State, has debunked claims of a planned protest by members of the transport union in various areas in the state.





A widely-circulated message had alerted members of the public to be wary of a possible breakdown of law and order due to a planned protest by members of the transport union in the state.





The message read, “We have information of an intending protest tomorrow by the National Road Transport Union, Lago Branch. Going by the past record of the union and its members, the protest could be very violent, especially around Ilupeju, Mushin, Mile 12, Ajah, and Lagos Island. Staff members are hereby advised to be on red alert and avoid there mentioned hot spots.”





Reacting to the development, the NURTW Secretary in the state, Oluwaseyi Bankole, dispelled the claim of a protest, adding that members of the union would abide by the directives of the governor.





He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a protest rumoured to be from the members of the NURTW of the Lagos State Chapter.





“We want to categorically tell the general public that this is not true and that the people that are supposedly protesting are not recognized nor legal members of our union because we are abiding by the order given by the Governor of Lagos State.





“The general public is, therefore, advised to go about their daily activities without fear and whosoever that is found disturbing the peace and order in the state should be dealt with accordingly.”









