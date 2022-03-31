Nigerian Journalist Who Supported President Buhari Beaten Black And Blue By Soldiers, Policemen

Published:





A journalist and president Buhari's supporter, Shina Oludare has recounted his experience following crowd trouble at the MKO Abiola Stadium yesterday.





He said : "While recording a stampede scene at the entrance of the M.K.O Stadium, d military (3 army & several policemen) attacked me, flogged d hell out of me & broke my phone despite identifying myself as a journalist with my accreditation hung around my neck. #NGAGHA





I was not given a chance to express myself as slaps landed on my face. In my over 12 years in this profession, I have never been this humiliated.





Double tragedy! Im devastated





The zeal to work has disappeared and I don't know where to start. I just hope we don't record any casualties. Organisation zero, crowd control zero. Nigeria, we love disgracing ourselves."

