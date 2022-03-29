N715 Alleged Money Laundering:EFCC To Appeal Taminu Turaki's Acquittal

Published:









The EFCC is to approach the Court of Appeal to challenge the Federal High Court decision to quash the 16 count criminal charge of corruption and money laundering to the tune of N715million brought against a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Taminu Turaki , SAN, and three Others.





In a ruling delivered today, Justice Inynag Ekwo upheld the no case submission by the defendants. He held that it was unnecessary to ask the defendants to enter their defence, describing the evidence presented by the prosecution witnesses as tainted. He also stated that the fact that the prosecution did not honour the Attorney General’s request for information regarding the case file vitiated the charge.





However, the Commission says the trial judge erred in dismissing the testimonies of all twelve prosecution witnesses and has resolved to file a notice of appeal at the appellate court, to set aside the ruling by Justice Ekwo. .

