May The Judiciary (Lawyers and Judges) Not Destroy Nigeria In Our Lifetime...Ebun Adegboruwa

Judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, “nullifying” section 84(12) of the Electoral Act:

May The Judiciary (Lawyers and Judges) Not Destroy Nigeria In Our Lifetime

In Jesus name

Insha Allah

Ise

The Electoral Act is an act of the National Assembly. How can you “nullify” an Act without joining the institution that made the Act, so that they can be heard concerning what they did?

When a defendant (Federal Government) rejoices over a judgment delivered against it as a party, then you know there is problem in Nigeria.

Let the National Assembly, the political parties and NGOS appeal against the judgment as interested parties.

Why do you want to hold on to your office as a political appointee and at the same time be a candidate in an election?

May Nigeria not happen to us in this way.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

19/03/2022

