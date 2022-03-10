Late Iyalode Of Ibadan Daughter Assassinated

Published:

Gunmen reportedly invaded the residence of the daughter of late Iyalode of Ibadan, Fatima, early Wednesday and shot her dead.It was gathered that the hoodlums shot the deceased in the head.The incident reportedly caused panic in the area as residents said the reason for killing her was not known.They also ruled out armed robbery, saying the hoodlums just shot her dead and fled.The slain Fatimah was said to be the only surviving daughter of the late Iyalode of Ibadanland, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun.A family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that she just got the news of the demise of her cousin.The source said she learnt that the killing was unprovoked while expressing shock at the incident.She said, “I just heard about it not too long ago. It is a huge loss to our family.“She had great influence because she used everything she had to the service of humanity. It is a big loss to the family. I don’t have the details for now.”The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, refused to respond to text message and chats sent to him by our correspondent.He also did not take calls put across to him on the matter.

Share This