Lagos CP Visits FRSC Sector Commander Ogungbemide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command has again reiterated in its bid to enhance road safety partnership for innovative intervention towards improved traffic management for Nigerians.

The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Sector Command stated this while receiving the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Police Command, CP Sylvester Alabi Abiodun, fdc, psc, mnim, during his official visit to Lagos Sector Command, Ojodu on Thursday 10th March, 2022 .

In his remark, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, said, "his visit to the Sector Commander is more of an home coming judging from the fact that he and the Sector Commander always had course to work together from Abia, to Abuja and now in Lagos.

In his statement the visit is to familiarize himself with sister agencies within the State and to further strengthen the already existing relationship"





"He further affirmed that he is in the State to collaborate for a better Lagos, stressing that Policing is a joint responsibility, that's why he is soliciting for information sharing from time to time ."





The Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, in his response while appreciating the Commissioner of Police for his visit stated that "he started learning the rudiments of the job under the tutelage of CP Abiodun Alabi and their close to 30 years working relationship will reflect on Security and traffic management in Lagos".

He further said "we are in Lagos to compliment each other".

He promised that the Command will always be ready to work assiduously with the Lagos Commissioner of Police and his team at all times.





The Commissioner of Police, had on his entourage, members of his management team, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Ahmed Kontagora (DCP Operations), DCP Bassey Ewah (DCP Finance and Administration), Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu (Police Public Relations Officer) and others.





However, the Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide also took the CP to Ojodu Driver's licence centre.





