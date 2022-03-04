Lady Gets Missing Inside Lagos BRT Bus , Driver Dissapears

Published:

Police in Lagos State and the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit are searching for a BRT driver in whose bus a 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, allegedly got missing.

This is as Ayanwola’s mother has cried for help, alleging that her daughter was “kidnapped”.

It was learnt that Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

It was gathered that the victim works as a Fashion Designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and spends weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.





Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop -before Oshodi bus stop.





Oluwabamise also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said, “There are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that was heard from Oluwabamise, according to the mother.

“Nigerians should help me. I want to see my daughter alive,” she said in a viral video.

A family member, Mr Johnson Omilana, said Oluwabamise had not been seen since she left Ajah on Saturday.

“We met with the BRT general manager and about three other management staff who told us that the matter was being shared on social media and that might jeopardise police investigation.

“The BRT management told us that they were working with the police to make sure the missing girl is rescued.

“The management also told us that they do not employ drivers directly and that the consultants involved are being sanctioned because of the incident.’’ Omilana said.





When contacted, police spokesman in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed that the incident was under investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that no stone should be left unturned to locate her whereabouts. Search parties have also been organised,’’ Ajisebutu told NAN.

