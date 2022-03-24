IGP Procures, Orders Distribution Of 253 Operational Vehicles.

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and body armours for police personnel especially Inspectors and other ranks with effect from today 24th March, 2022. He further directed the allocation of Two Hundred and Fifty-Three (253) newly procured operational and emergency vehicles for police formations across Zonal and State Commands nationwide.





The IGP directed that the distributed items must get to every member of the Inspectorate cadre and other ranks of the Force in furtherance of the Force Management’s zeal to boost the welfare of police personnel and improve their condition of service.





The vehicles, which are to be allocated to commands and formations, include 110 Land Cruiser Buffalo Trucks, 33 IVM Carrier Pick Up Trucks, 37 Mikano Pick Up Trucks, 20 Nord Max Pick Up Trucks, 18 Mikano Lorry Trucks, 5 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 3 Toyota Hiaice Ambulance Vehicles, 1 Toyota Armoured Coaster Bus, amongst others.





Emphatically, the Inspector-General of Police assured of his administration’s commitment to sustaining the regular issuance of uniforms to police personnel, as well as his readiness to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country.









Share This