The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo who was sworn-in earlier today, Thursday, 17th March, 2022, has announced the following appointments:





(1) Professor Solo Osita Chukwulobelu-Secretary to the State Government

(2) Dr. Sir Chukwudi Okoli - Accountant General

(3) Mr Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour)- Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

CKN News was informed that the appointment is with immediate effect

