Freedom Online Lecture: Factors Nigerians Should Focus On In Selecting Their Leaders ...Obi

A frontline 2023 presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to review the political leadership selection process in the country, saying that until Nigerians begin to focus on character, integrity, competence and capacity, the political future of the country would remain bleak.

The former governor of Anambra State made the call at the 4th Annual General Lecture of Freedom Online held in Lagos recently, themed, “Nigeria’s Political Indices Bright or Bleak Future?”

He restated that leadership failure in the country remains the bane of Nigeria’s development, arguing that intangible assets, law and order, character, capacity and integrity of leaders were critical components of growth of any nation.

Obi urged Nigerians to always ask pertinent questions about the character of intending political leaders. He argued that those who have not created and managed wealth before should not have wealth of the nation entrusted to them.

“We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political position in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he doing? How has he managed wealth and other leadership positions? These are critical questions we need to ask to be sure we are selecting capable hands for our dear country,” Obi said.

The PDP presidential aspirant maintained that the greatest investment any nation can make is the investment in the people. He insisted that while structural development is important, human development was more important and should be prioritized by any visionary government.

Obi reminded Nigerians how important the 2023 elections were and why they must ensure that the right crop of leaders were elected into office.

“It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments, and voted a truly Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure integrated development of the nation,” Obi concluded.

