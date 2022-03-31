FG Approves N1bn For Purchase Of Lie Detector, Night Vision Goggle Devices For NDLEA Officials

Published:

The Federal Executive Council has resolved to acquire lie detector machines and night vision glasses for staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at a total cost of N1.07 billion.





The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced the approvals on Wednesday after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





He said: “So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit dr#gs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of providing this equipment to NDLEA. So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for MESSR Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency these lie detector equipment.





Eventually, on that account, the Federal Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector in favour of Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days. And the second memo is a memo by which the NDLEA through the Office of the Attorney General seeks approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of digital night vision goggles to the NDLEA.





“This is equally an additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council had graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles in favour of Messrs R-SET Integrated solution limited in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% Value Added Tax with a completion period of weeks.”

