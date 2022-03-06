Festus Keyamo Loses Dad

Published:

PRESS RELEASE





FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN LOSES DAD





The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, has lost his father, PA MATTHIAS KEYAMO. Pa Keyamo passed on peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta from where the family hails.





Born on August 23rd, 1938, in Erovie Quarters in Effurun, Delta State, Pa Matthias Keyamo was later raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State where he met and married his wife, Mrs. Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi). They immediately relocated to Ughelli in Delta State where he begat all his children, including the present Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN.





Burial details will be announced later by the family.





TUNDE MOSHOOD,

SA (Media) to the HMs,

Labour and Employment

