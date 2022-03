Published:

Senator Stella Oduah has donated N1m to a lady recently stripped naked by her community in Anambra State

The lady from Aguleri was accused of adultery by her husband's relatives which they alleged led to his demise

She was thereafter stripped naked and paraded round the community

The Senator while condemning the action of the community urged the widow to invest the money in a business of her choice

The police have arrested some of those behind the act

Share This